READER LETTER | Metro call for ‘zero tolerance’ against crime rings hollow

Nelson Mandela Bay metro police commissioner Andrew Moses conducts an inspection of the 14 new police recruits after they received their badges as law enforcement officers on Wednesday

The recent statement by Nelson Mandela Bay metro police deputy commissioner, advocate Andrew Moses — declaring “zero tolerance for lawlessness” —demands serious and honest reflection.

When the metro police department was established, it was presented to the public as the DA’s key solution to gangsterism and violent crime in Gqeberha.

It was a promise that this new law enforcement arm would restore order, safety and faith in our justice system.

Yet, years later, those very roots of lawlessness — the daily violence, gang dominance, and community fear — remain firmly in place.

Instead of addressing the deep-rooted criminal structures destroying our communities, the metro police appear to have shifted their focus to public demonstrations, minor infractions and selective enforcement.

Where is the zero tolerance for gangsterism that was promised?

Where is the accountability for the millions invested in technologies such as the ShotSpotter and Mobile Surveillance Vehicles (MSV) — tools that even the SA Police Service does not possess, yet are now largely idle or underused?

Instead, the metro police leadership speaks loudly of law and order while ignoring their own failures.

The department cannot even maintain critical technologies such as the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system, which reportedly fell silent due to non-payment.

This is a system that could save lives, yet it sits idle — while residents are still expected to pay rates and service fees for security that is not delivered.

Leadership by example is the foundation of law enforcement legitimacy.

Advocate Moses, the community cannot be expected to “respect the law” when those in command have not earned that respect.

The perception that top positions were filled through selection rather than transparent application processes only deepens public distrust.

A title of “advocate” should symbolise integrity, impartiality and the pursuit of justice — not political entitlement or self-importance.

The people of Nelson Mandela Bay deserve more than slogans.

They deserve leadership that walks the walk, not merely talks it.

Zero tolerance must start with zero tolerance for failure, arrogance and mismanagement within the ranks themselves.

Until there is visible accountability and measurable impact on gangsterism, any call for zero tolerance will ring hollow.

The community’s trust cannot be demanded — it must be earned.

“Metro Watchdog”