LETTER | Safe initiation seasons must become a priority

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

At least 15 initiates have died in the Eastern Cape since the start of the 2025 summer initiation season

The continued loss of young lives during initiation seasons in the Eastern Cape is a national shame and a moral failure.

No cultural practice, tradition or custom can ever justify the death of our children.

Each initiate who dies is not just a statistic — he is a son, a brother, a future leader whose life has been cut short by negligence, greed and a reckless disregard for human life.

We strongly condemn the actions of illegal initiation schools, unregistered traditional surgeons and all those who exploit culture for profit while placing initiates in life-threatening conditions.

Culture is meant to preserve life, instill values and build responsible men — not bury children in shallow graves.

We call upon parents, traditional leaders, communities and government to act decisively and without compromise.

Parents must refuse to hand their children over to unsafe and unregistered initiation schools.

Traditional leaders must reclaim the dignity of the custom by enforcing strict standards and holding violators accountable.

Authorities must intensify inspections, close illegal schools and prosecute those responsible for these deaths to the fullest extent of the law.

The lives of initiates must be prioritised above secrecy, pride and misplaced notions of tradition.

Protecting life is not an attack on culture — it is the highest form of respect for it.

We cannot continue to mourn every season and issue the same empty condolences while young people keep dying.

Enough is enough.

Save the lives of our initiates.

Our culture must never cost a child their life.

Thulani Dasa, Khayelitsha

The Herald