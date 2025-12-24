LETTER | Hugely grateful for successful back op, excellent care at Livingstone

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two months ago, I underwent a laminectomy discectomy operation on my lower back at Livingstone Hospital.

As a senior citizen, I could not have afforded this procedure at a private hospital.

The purpose of this letter is to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to the doctors and staff for the work done on me and for me, at no cost.

I thank my Father in Heaven that I live in a country where such care is possible.

I spent about three weeks in Ward 1A — ten days awaiting surgery and a further four days recovering afterwards.

During this time, I experienced an extraordinary level of care under very difficult circumstances. I can honestly say that I was truly cared for.

The doctors who prepared me for surgery were professional and thorough.

In particular, I would like to mention Dr Baig, who consistently goes out of his way to assist patients.

My surgeon, Dr Muballe, is a highly skilled and professional surgeon who knows exactly what he is doing and does exceptional work.

This became evident not only through my own experience, but also through conversations with other patients who were under his care.

It has now been two months since my operation, and this very morning I walked to the beach, went for a swim, and walked home again — all without pain.

Once again, I thank our Father in Heaven for this wonderful blessing, and I offer my heartfelt thanks to the doctors and staff of Livingstone Hospital for their excellent work.

Please know that you are in my prayers, despite the tremendous challenges you face daily.

I would like to add one small concern. During my stay, I visited the hospital chapel but found it locked.

Despite several attempts to obtain the key, I was unsuccessful.

This saddened me, as I would have loved to pray there both before and after my operation.

It would be a great comfort if this facility could be made accessible to staff and patients alike.

Once again, my sincere thanks to all.

GA Unwin

The Herald