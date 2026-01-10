LETTER | Defending Trump amid Venezuela tension

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrives at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport, as he heads towards the Daniel Patrick Manhattan United States Courthouse for an initial appearance to face U.S. federal charges including narco-terrorism, conspiracy, drug trafficking, money laundering and others in New York City, U.S., January 5, 2026.

In response to yet another rant from M Tyala about US President Donald Trump, let me give some reasons for the recent arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

Many countries, as their official stance, said Maduro definitely lost the previous election to Edmundo Gonzalez.

However, Maduro refused to step down.

US oil companies Exxon and Conoco-Phillips had their assets seized under previous leader Hugo Chavez and these were not given back when Maduro took over.

They won a judgment, but didn’t get anything back during Maduro’s reign.

There is a high level of poverty and the economy is a disaster there.

An economically healthy Venezuela will be better for them and the US.

That said, I am not usually for regime change, which most times doesn’t go well.

Look at Vietnam and Iraq after the invasions.

Also, of course, the US looks to benefit from the world’s largest oil reserves.

I get it, Trump is a wild man, rough around the edges.

I certainly don’t say I like everything he does, but he does a lot of good.

Yes, high tariffs are bad for us in SA, and I don’t wish for anyone to lose jobs or businesses.

Remember he helped to stop the wars in Gaza, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and is trying to stop a difficult war in Ukraine.

He stopped transgender people competing with an unfair advantage against women in sport, and improved border security.

Those are good things.

DW Wong, Kariega

