LETTER | Neglected beach steps pose safety risk

Five years after this photo was taken along the Gqeberha beachfront, a reader says the rail has still not been fixed

This photo was taken in March 2021, and as of last weekend, it is still in this state of disrepair.

It is falling apart and has collapsed over the years.

People still use it to access the beach by holding on to the higher railing.

One day someone is going to slip and fall.

Why has nothing been done about it since 2021, and how many more seasons must come & go before anything is done?

What must visitors think?

This is a disgrace to the metro.

How many ward councillors have there been between 2021 and 2025 for this area, and have any of them mentioned this to the powers that be in that period?

Nearby, a set of steps leads down to the beach, but the last step is at least 60cm above the beach.

Not everybody is that agile.

Are there no regular inspections along the beachfront by the ward councillor and the councillor for safety to see that facilities are in good shape and up to safety standards?

I also noticed that due to access failing, beachgoers have broken the fence along the path that is supposed to protect the dunes to get to the beach.

Please fix all that is wrong before the next season.

Disgusted beachgoer

