LETTER | ANC commits to building better life for all on anniversary

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC supporters celebrate the party's anniversary in Cape Town on Saturday.

On the occasion of the ANC’s 114th anniversary, I extend my heartfelt best wishes.

Our movement, founded on January 8 1912, has a long and significant history as the oldest liberation movement in Africa.

As we celebrate this milestone and deliver the traditional January 8th statement that outlines the year’s programme of action, I wish you collectively well in our ongoing efforts to:

Renew the ANC and strengthen organisational discipline and unity;

Serve the people with diligence and commitment to the values enshrined in the freedom charter;

Address key priorities such as economic growth, job creation and improved service delivery; and

Build a better life for all South Africans, leaving no-one behind.

May the celebrations in the North West province and across the country be a moment of profound reflection and rededication to the aspirations of a united and prosperous SA.

Happy birthday to my ANC.

I commit myself to continue to be a servant of change, unity and renewal.

I commit myself to the principles and values of this glorious movement.

Viwe Sidali, ANC Mzwanele Fazzie branch, Ward 6, Dr WB Rubusana region, Eastern Cape