LETTER | ANC commits to building better life for all on anniversary

On the occasion of the ANC’s 114th anniversary, I extend my heartfelt best wishes.
Our movement, founded on January 8 1912, has a long and significant history as the oldest liberation movement in Africa.
As we celebrate this milestone and deliver the traditional January 8th statement that outlines the year’s programme of action, I wish you collectively well in our ongoing efforts to:
- Renew the ANC and strengthen organisational discipline and unity;
- Serve the people with diligence and commitment to the values enshrined in the freedom charter;
- Address key priorities such as economic growth, job creation and improved service delivery; and
- Build a better life for all South Africans, leaving no-one behind.
May the celebrations in the North West province and across the country be a moment of profound reflection and rededication to the aspirations of a united and prosperous SA.
Happy birthday to my ANC.
I commit myself to continue to be a servant of change, unity and renewal.
I commit myself to the principles and values of this glorious movement.
Viwe Sidali, ANC Mzwanele Fazzie branch, Ward 6, Dr WB Rubusana region, Eastern Cape