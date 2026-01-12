LETTER: Better planning needed at Papenkuil cemetery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Wiring is visible in this open grave in the Papenkuil Cemetery

Many people use the festive season to visit the graves of loved ones. I am one of those who go to the Papenkuil cemetery at different times, especially at Christmas, to put some flowers on my mother’s grave and then to remember all the good things she taught me that made me a better person.

Mothers are such powerful and influential figures in families and shaping the lives of the children.

However, of late, it is extremely difficult to reach my mother’s grave as the grave organisers and/or municipal planners have decided to bury those who have passed on in the side lines, so that other graves are not easily reached.

One has to walk over so many graves to reach the one you wish to visit. I cannot do this anymore because of my age and then walking with much difficulty due to an operation.

How many others find themselves in the same position?

Why is this so?

It seems that NMMM has not planned for future graveyards as more and more burials are taking place at Papenkuil.

Any available space is now being used.

Applicants from the northern areas are told there is no more space at Papenkuil.

This is disgraceful.

Surely there should be more respect given to those who have passed on.

We should be proud of our graveyards and they should be looked after by the municipality.

Graveyards, and especially Papenkuil, are not dumping grounds.

Please let us have more respect.

I hope somebody from the municipality will be able to reply and give information regarding the setup at Papenkuil.

Cecil Abrahams