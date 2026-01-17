LETTER | Insufficient funding for firefighting efforts forces other role players to contribute

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There were several devastating fires across the Kouga region.

The Freedom Front Plus in the Eastern Cape made a financial donation to the Kouga local municipality (Cape St Francis, Hankey, Humansdorp, Jeffreys Bay, Loerie, Oyster Bay, Patensie, St Francis Bay, Thornhill) to procure fuel for the helicopters used to combat the devastating veld fires in the area.

The contribution made a tangible difference to aerial support, which is critical for reaching fires in inaccessible areas and limiting their spread.

A lack of sufficient resources, especially for aerial operations, severely hampers firefighting.

The VF Plus wishes to emphasise its financial support is not merely a symbolic gesture, but a practical investment in ensuring residents’ safety and protecting the environment.

The party expresses its appreciation for the firefighters, emergency personnel, volunteers and everyone involved who worked under dangerous conditions to protect lives and property.

In the VF Plus’s view, it is essential for all role players — political parties, local authorities and the private sector — to band together during such emergencies.

Disaster management requires swift action, practical support and co-operation, regardless of political differences.

The VF Plus, furthermore, calls on the provincial and national government to provide sufficient funding, equipment and viable plans to prevent and combat veld fires effectively, especially during the hot and dry summer months when the risk increases significantly.

The party remains committed to the wellbeing of communities in the Eastern Cape and will, wherever possible, keep offering practical and financial support to initiatives promoting residents’ safety and environmental protection.

Piet Mey, VF Plus MPL and provincial leader

The Herald