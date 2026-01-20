Letters

LETTER | Big thanks to all who fought Nelson Mandela Bay fires

Nelson Mandela Bay was among several areas around the country affected by widespread fires in recent weeks (Eugene Coetzee)

We owe a huge “thank you” to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipal firefighting teams.

These men and women worked tirelessly around the clock and often under extreme and dangerous conditions, to protect lives, save animals, property and critical infrastructure.

Their courage and dedication to public safety is deeply appreciated.

The statement released by deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk on January 13 regarding the ongoing veld fires across the metro is deeply concerning in what it failed to recognise.

The deputy mayor failed to acknowledge the critical role played by civil society.

There was no recognition of private residents, Neighbourhood Watch groups, organised community structures, animal rescue groups, farmers, Farm Comm PE or private companies that were actively involved on the ground throughout this crisis.

These fires could not have been fought by the municipality alone.

I state categorically that without this collective effort between municipal services and civil society, the damage and losses suffered would have been far greater than what we have experienced.

The DA therefore acknowledges the residents, volunteers, organised community structures, animal rescue groups, Neighbourhood Watch groups, farmers, Farm Comm PE and private sector partners who stood shoulder to shoulder with municipal firefighters during these veld fires.

They deserve public acknowledgement and our sincere gratitude.

On behalf of the DA, we thank you.

Councillor Jason Grobbelaar — DA NMB spokesperson for safety and security

