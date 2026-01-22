LETTER | ‘Bay ripe for coup’ letter: mixing fact with fiction

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Correspondent Asanda Kobese asserts that “Nelson Mandela Bay [is] ripe for [a] coup” (The Herald, January 20).

He is indulging in subversion of the first degree, which becomes obvious when he quotes Che Guevara, hailed by the left as a heroic “revolutionary” when in fact he was nothing better than a mass murderer.

Kobese mixes fact with fiction when he says the ANC and the DA had both failed the people of the metro.

The DA did not fail the people. It was the ANC that undermined the DA majority (twice) by buying elected councillors, which resulted in their crossing the floor to support either the ANC itself or one of the many splinter parties.

The ANC was the direct cause of the instability that has dogged the metro, together with those “splinters”.

Kobese’s solution? Back the splinters.

He claims falsely that they represent ethical leadership, accountability and partnership with the youth.

Yet on all three of those counts they have failed to demonstrate anything reliable.

Kobese insists the coup he has in mind would be a democratic one, yet the methods he espouses undermine democracy and instead produce the de-mock-racy the ANC has presented for the past 31 years.

When he talks of the “entrenched politics of the old regime” he is dishonestly including the DA in the ANC’s total failure to administer properly, as is more than obvious in its utter disregard for maintenance.

What the metro needs is a government that will effect the maintenance that has been neglected these past three decades and ensure proper policing of traffic and business, while ensuring fake transformation does not result in the connected few collecting vast amounts of public money for doing little or nothing, effectively draining the city treasury.

That can only be provided by the DA, with or without chosen coalition partners that will not break ranks and derail sound administration.

Mike Oettle, Newton Park