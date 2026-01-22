LETTER | Being a great coach goes beyond just tactics

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso gives instructions to the players during a break in play during the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday. Barcelona edged Real Madrid 3-2 (Vincent West)

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso is a tactical genius.

He built a system based on unity and zero egos (look at his work at Bayern Leverkusen).

That collective mindset creates magic, but now at Real Madrid it created friction in a locker room built on individual stardom.

He’s too smart to trade a cohesive project for a power struggle.

We (the football fraternity) often underrate man-management a lot at big clubs.

Do you think Ancelotti got the big jobs and won by being a master tactician?

His standout qualities have always been authority, gaining the trust of the players, and control of the dressing room.

Even Jürgen Klopp isn’t a tactically elite coach but look at what he transformed his teams into.

Coaching is not only about out-thinking opponents on the board, that’s 50% of the job, the other 50% is getting upper management, staff and elite players to buy into the collective idea, week after week, under pressure.

At a club like Manchester United where the pressure is always high, and the media scrutiny is always brutal, managing egos, expectations and getting people to believe in you is the hardest part of the job.

If a certified winner like Jose Mourinho considers United his hardest job, that should tell you it goes beyond just tactics.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knew his strengths and surrounded himself with assistant coaches who were strong tactically and let them handle the technical details.

That self-awareness they are clowning him for was a skill in itself.

It’s one of the reasons he remains one of United’s best performing managers post Alex Ferguson.

Football coaching is almost real life condensed into a job.

“The best in class doesn’t always turn out to be the best in life”.

The average kiddo with good soft skills, who surrounds himself with people who know better than him will always go farther.

If Solskjaer can build the right environment, empower the right specialists, and keep the group aligned, he can win as much as the smartest person on the shortlist.

Wandile Mtana, KwaNobuhle

The Herald