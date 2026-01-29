LETTER | Stemming wastage, not reducing consumption, key to Bay water security

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Executive mayor, Babalwa Lobishe, visited the Impofu Dam on Tuesday, which is at 42% of capacity, along with other senior officials where she sounded the warning. Nelson Mandela Bay is facing a serious water shortage that directly affects every household and business in the Metro. Our main water source, Impofu Dam, has dropped to critically low levels, placing the citys water security under significant pressure. Overall dam levels across the Metro are now below 50%, averaging 47%, with Impofu Dam at just 42%, Lobishe said.The Impofu Dam near Humansdorp - this week at 43.1% Last week: 43.6% Last year: 57.9% (14.8% higher) Picture Eugene Coetzee

Misinformation at its worst!

It is appalling that The Herald continues to allow Garth Sampson to spew misinformation in his weekly YourViews piece and pay lip service to the single biggest reason as to why NMBM lurches from one water crisis to another.

I would also like to call out the misinformation from his January 23 article.

1. Sampson claims we just had the driest second half of the year in 125 years.

I live in Gqeberha and measured 268mm rainfall in line with the average, and definitely not the driest, unless you live at the airport where Sampson takes his skewed measures.

2. He claims we were never truly released from the grip of drought.

Not true, we had 887mm of rain in 2024 and 2023 was also a well-above-average year.

By any definition, the drought officially ended in 2024, as confirmed by the department of water.

3. Sampson states that only two years yielded above-average rainfall of 534mm since 2012.

I measured 663mm in 2025, and 887mm in 2024 ... the last two years were both above average which contradicts Sampson’s claims that 2023 was the last year. It wasn’t.

4. NMBM is not responsible for providing water to Patensie, St Francis, Hankey and so on, so bringing their water needs into the debate is a red herring and is irrelevant conflation.

5. Despite his claims that it is easy to blame Mother Nature, and there is not enough rain to keep our local dams in the safe zone, he is incorrect.

The dams would almost always be in the safe zone if it wasn’t for our municipality’s inability to protect this vital resource.

NMBM cannot account for two x 100% full Churchill dams of water every year.

Unbelievable as it may sound, they “lost” 73.71-million kilolitres in 2024/2025.

One kilolitre is 1,000 litres so they lost 73,710,000,000 litres to leaks theft and technical losses. Sixty percent of all treated water is “lost” by this municipality.

6. Sampson claims “the authorities have reached saturation in augmented water supply”.

Another incorrect claim.

There are additional phases planned to increase the 210-million litres per day (MLD) allocation from the Gariep dam.

And the Bushy Park, St George’s, Moregrove and Coega boreholes are only producing about 35% capacity due to municipal ineptitude.

Sampson also fails to recognise the vital contribution the Van Stadens, Sand and Bulk dams can make to augmentation.

7. Sampson claims the “only way to maintain water security is by reducing demand”.

This is patently untrue.

If NMBM reduced the losses from 60% to the norm of 20%, water security would be assured.

That reduction equates to about 130-million litres of water saved every day.

8. In the last drought, Sampson accepted a 40% loss rate, absolving NMBM of responsibility then.

He now absolves them again and brushes over the single biggest reason for water insecurity ... and now NMBM is losing not 40%, but 60%! It beggars belief.

9. The population of NMB is not growing “exponentially”, there is definitely no similar increase in economic activity.

Both those claims are complete misinformation — 1% population growth and a shrinking economy with increasing local unemployment is the truth.

10. To claim “negative attitudes” among the public is an insult to their intelligence.

The public know better than Sampson that the only reason why water security is an issue for NMBM, is their absolute incompetence and inability to adequately manage this resource, resulting in an unacceptably high loss rate.

11. Consumption is not a “whopping 389MLD”

Assuming a 60% loss rate, actual consumption is 156MLD with the municipality losing 233MLD.

Let’s hope that the long-awaited “flood of biblical proportions” that Sampson has been forecasting every year for as long as I can remember finally arrives.

It would be nice if he finally gets a forecast correct.

Free Marketeer

Weather Guru Garth Sampson replies:

Thank you for following my column so fanatically. You have so unequivocally highlighted the takeaway from my column last week in this letter, and I quote: “Given the circumstances, I think it will be easier to make rain than changing negative attitudes.”