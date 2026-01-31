LETTER | Northern areas youth face untold trauma

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The psychosis of the drug addict is unexplored territory.

The trauma of the boy child and the girl child of the northern areas is unexplored territory.

The psychosis of the drug addict is unexplored territory.

Think of how the addict, the gangster, the vulnerable, the infirm, the elderly, the sick, the single parent in the northern areas navigates their way through extreme difficulties and challenges, hardship and despair in today’s world.

The rich in SA are getting richer, and the poor are getting poorer.

The rich have education to fall back on.

The rich send their children to the best universities in the country and the world.

The poor are absolutely powerless in their fight.

How do the poor regain their competency and balance in contemporary society?

Through education, and if the poor don’t rise out of the circumstances they find themselves in, they only face hardship and poverty.

Their children become unwed mothers.

Sons become unemployed, unable to provide for their families they turn to life on the streets, or to drugs, to alcohol, to gang life, to being accepted by the brotherhood and friendship in the gang.

How can we ignore these utter tragedies?

Where are our religious leaders, the teachers, the mentors?

Depression is on the rise and as long as stigma prevails and there is no support from the church we will lose more young people to suicide and the risk of attempted suicide, and suicide ideation will increase.

Humanity’s belief is being tested.

It takes one person to start a movement.

Let us say no to stigma, let us say no to the sickness of our time, let us say no to depression overwhelming us, taking control of our minds, and let us help the weak and vulnerable.

Abigail George, northern areas

The Herald