LETTER | SPCA’s sudden, heartless eviction raises suspicion

Thanks to The Herald for opening this filthy can of worms.

That the Uitenhage SPCA initially was told to pack up within 24 hours with all their stuff including 57 cats and dogs tells you how arrogance prevails in this municipality.

Although the SPCA warned the municipality as early as March last year that the contract was due to expire, they ignored it and waited conveniently until days before Christmas to put it out for tender, as it appears to me, to sideline the SPCA.

Why? They have done a sterling job, saving and caring for animals over many decades.

So, what is the real reason behind this — brown envelope? Or somebody’s relative? In who’s interest?

And what about this new “service provider” with 20 years’ experience? Really?

Why did he decline an interview? Something to hide? Or is he worried his lucrative R750,000 will be questioned?

I would love to see this gentleman’s CV.

This drama clearly proves the rotten mentality of some people in our municipality (not all, we have some very good councillors) that they treat an honourable organisation such as the SPCA, with a brilliant track record, like a piece of dirt and take the risk that 57 innocent animals might be killed due to their apathetic attitude.

Art, Walmer Heights

The Herald