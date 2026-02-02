Basic economics dictates that BEE must end

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mpumezo Ralo completely misunderstands SA’s economic situation (“Why abandoning BEE policy entirely is not a viable option for SA”, The Herald, January 29).

This means he is defending a policy that is incapable of fulfilling the aims of those who have piled discriminatory law upon discriminatory law with the aim and intention of eliminating discrimination in the economy.

BEE has not, as he maintains, been a “catalyst for growth”, and its determination to “end the dominance of the efficient white population” has been a national disaster.

It has been no more successful than the Soviet Union’s land reforms, which created communal farms (which never achieved the production foreseen for them) and harried the remaining peasant proprietors, the so-called kulaks, by making examples of them as being greedy and executing them with great vigour and bloodshed.

Ralo admits that white businessmen and industrialists were efficient, but he fails to see that in stymieing their influence, it has empowered an entire class of people (the politically connected individuals he mentions) who knew little and cared less about the businesses and industries in which they acquired dominant shareholdings.

Bad business decisions, insisted on by the newly empowered, have sunk at least one airline and any number of lesser enterprises.

Refining the BEE system has not improved it, but simply ensured that it has become more restrictive and a hindrance to enterprise.

Ralo refers in passing to the overwhelming white ownership of productive farmland.

He fails to grasp why this was so.

Farms have been handed to black owners, who have been promised assistance in establishing themselves as commercial farmers, but the help (especially financial) has not been forthcoming.

And lack of interest on the part of many black farmers has led to the collapse of many thriving enterprises, notably the Zebediela citrus estate and the tea-producing farms of Transkei. (Note: while the Transkei Republic is no more, the region it covered is still the land across the Kei.)

Beyond that aspect, there is still the vast area of land controlled by tribal leaders and trusts.

Private ownership is needed to turn those regions into productive farms.

But simply handing the land over to its occupiers without advice (agricultural extension) and financial backing will not achieve the change that is needed.

And, meanwhile, the ANC continues to pander to the chiefs by paying them astronomical salaries for doing very little, merely to ensure their support for the ruling party.

Contrary to Ralo’s conclusion, basic economics dictates that BEE (in whatever guise) must end, as its refinement is only a further hindrance to the economy.

Mike Oettle, Newton Park