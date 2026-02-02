LETTER | City has potential but nobody listens to our ideas

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Herald of January 16 had a piece by Luncedo Njezula that said the future of this city isn’t set in stone, it’s ours to shape.

As Township Tourism, we have been trying to shape it for I don’t know how long now.

We care deeply for our city and we have been writing and suggesting monumental ideas that could transform this also-ran city into a force to be reckoned with.

By now, Gqeberha should have caught up with Johannesburg and Cape Town were we led by leaders or politicians who cared for development and accountability, and not only for their stomachs, big German cars, houses, private education for their offspring and overseas holidays.

To other countries’ tourists we are “overseas”, and if fully maximised, we have the potential to lure tourists and visitors, not just seasonally, but all year round.

For instance, why must the amusement park in Summerstrand only be there during the festive season?

We have plenty of enclaves that can secure a mini Disneyland sort of set-up, and have identified the former Boet Erasmus Stadium land for our children and visitors from other places to be amused all the time.

What Njezula writes about sounds romantic but we never get invited to forums or meetings to give input on how we can shape our future.

That’s because the gatekeepers in the realms of power in this city rubbish anything that is not on their agenda.

If the Western Cape gets to be its own country or federal state, this part of the Eastern Cape must side with it.

PTK