Make your move: Military might vs strategic endurance

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, speaks during a meeting in Tehran, Iran, on January 17 2026 (Office of the Iranian Supreme Le)

In the ongoing standoff between the US and Iran, the chessboard analogy is strikingly apt.

On one side sits US President Donald Trump wielding overwhelming conventional military power as both a deterrent and an instrument of policy.

Recent US deployments of carrier strike groups and advanced warships signals the tangible strength Washington can bring to bear.

This is underpinned by a doctrine that emphasises “peace through strength” and a willingness to apply “maximum pressure” through sanctions and force to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions and regional influence.

Opposite him sits Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who commands a very different kind of strategic game.

Tehran’s approach centres less on conventional battlefield superiority and more on asymmetric strategy — leveraging proxy networks, missile forces, internal ideological cohesion, and a regional footprint that complicates military targeting.

Khamenei’s resistance to US pressure and refusal to negotiate under coercion reflect a longer‑term view that prioritises resilience and strategic autonomy, even under heavy sanctions and external pressures.

The clash is, therefore, not simply a question of who has greater firepower, this dynamic transforms the chessboard into a high‑stakes geopolitical arena.

US military posturing seeks to contain threats and uphold power projection, while Tehran’s strategic depth, regional alliances and threat of widespread retaliation act as a counterbalance.

Beneath every move lies the risk that a limited strike could trigger broader regional conflict, draw in Gulf states, threaten vital energy routes through the Strait of Hormuz, and reshape alliances.

In this game, every move counts — again, and the consequences extend far beyond the board.

Wandile Mtana, KwaNobuhle