Mixed report card on managing Bay’s electricity and water challenges

The purpose of this letter is to briefly consider the crisis management capabilities of the metro starting with the officials and to briefly consider how the mayor and city manager in particular dealt with this.

Let me hasten to say the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality handled the recent water and electricity crises in an excellent manner.

I did not expect this excellence informed by the track record of this metro over the last 30 years.

This mess was caused by both the ANC and DA.

The voters should decide who takes the biggest blame out of 10, simple maths should make this an easy exercise.

There is no big or small sin — sin is sin.

If you contributed to this mess you are guilty as charged in my book.

I must applaud the officials, among others, electricity head Mr [Bernhardt] Lamour for his contribution and of course “Mr Water” Barry Martin as well as the CM [city manager] for his leadership and presence.

From this it can be clearly seen the officials pulled this one off — a glimmer of hope for the future.

In my book, the officials run the city with oversight of the responsibility of the politicians as the law states.

Excellent oversight means nothing in the absence of skilled officials.

Let me get to the mayor, possibly one of the best leadership over the last 30 years of a politician during a crisis of this magnitude.

One must be biased, depending on political affiliation, not to realise something different happened here and we are not used to this type of excellence.

I expected this challenge to last up to 30 days — look at city of Johannesburg as a reference point.

Now let me deal with the current decade-old challenge of water leaks, an even bigger crisis than the recent challenge.

This challenge is above the capabilities of both officials and politicians at the moment.

The sooner both officials and politicians divorce themselves from the convenient slogan, namely that the water leak situation is a “moving target”, progress can start.

This slogan was “invented” to cover both officials and politicians to justify their failure to reduce outstanding water leaks.

The mayor must not adopt this slogan and condone it.

The moment this slogan is repeated in future, I will immediately know this battle is lost.

Water leaks not solved should never exceed seven times the average daily leaks on any given date.

It is moving at an alarming rate towards 10,000 at this snails pace of fixing.

Every unemployed plumber in the city is of concern and the full council must approve a plan and arrange budget to employ/use these plumbers for a short period to reduce outstanding leaks to a more acceptable level.

Failure to address the water leak matter will make it impossible for the council to call on residents to not waste water in view of declining dam levels.

Council’s failure to fix water leaks promptly is deemed as water wastage of the worst kind.

Maintenance is an issue for another day.

Resident/voter, Gqeberha