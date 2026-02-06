LETTER | Affirmative action/BEE responsible for many failures

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

I fully agree with other writers — affirmative action/BEE regulations have contributed, directly and indirectly to:

1 State capture;

2 Failed/corrupt police force and law enforcement agencies;

3 Highest murder rate;

4 Highest road accident and death tolls;

5 No economic growth;

6 Highest unemployment rate:

7 Highest poverty levels;

8 Failed local and central governments;

9 Failed state-owned enterprises; and

10 Highest levels of insecurity in law-abiding citizens and taxpayers, who are now living under great stress. Despite paying taxes and rates, they are under siege, having to protect themselves, even from government blue light brigades.

Question: Is there some mechanism to make payment of taxes into an organisation that can act against this corruption-infested government?