LETTER | Mineral trucks on way to harbour damaging vehicles

The trucks transporting the black rocks from Markman to the harbour in Gqeberha are really damaging vehicles.

On Thursday last week, there was a truck in front of me on the M4 and rocks fell and damaged my windscreen.

This morning, again, rocks fell and damaged my front left light.

I had pulled the truck over last week when the incident happened, took all the details and met the owner.

He then said, oh well, it could have been a random rock on the road and they, nor his insurance, could help me.

I honestly can’t put in a claim every week through my own insurance, as the co-payments would just be absolutely ridiculous.

What can I do?