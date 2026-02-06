Letters

LETTER | Mineral trucks on way to harbour damaging vehicles

Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor

Picture: 123RF/Mark Agnor
Picture: 123RF/Mark Agnor

The trucks transporting the black rocks from Markman to the harbour in Gqeberha are really damaging vehicles.

On Thursday last week, there was a truck in front of me on the M4 and rocks fell and damaged my windscreen.

This morning, again, rocks fell and damaged my front left light.

I had pulled the truck over last week when the incident happened, took all the details and met the owner.

He then said, oh well, it could have been a random rock on the road and they, nor his insurance, could help me.

I honestly can’t put in a claim every week through my own insurance, as the co-payments would just be absolutely ridiculous.

What can I do?

  • Bertus Cloete

Editor’s Choice

1

Von Memerty speaks out about controversial decision

2

Nelson Mandela Bay councillors reject write-off of R137m in untraceable expenditure

3

Nelson Mandela Bay metro to restore power in phases starting at 2pm

4

NMU alumnus among SA’s top 10 most employable students

5

The face of bigotry: Lessons from SA to Minneapolis

Related Articles