LETTER | In search of Cathy Carstens’s book

Getting Back on the Bike is a compelling and deeply inspiring South African memoir of resilience, triumph and personal transformation as it weaves together sport, personal healing, and the pursuit of meaning.

I live in Walton Park retirement village in Summerstrand.

Early every morning I cross the road to the Total garage and enjoy the pleasure of getting all the news “fresh“ in The Herald.

I am extremely keen to get hold of Cathy Carstens’s book (“Cathy Carstens goes on a journey of grit and grace,” The Herald, January 6).

I am now 84, but when I was 34 I used to cycle from Randpark Ridge (where I lived) to Gough Cooper (where I worked) on Jan Smuts Avenue.

I had a Le Turbo racing bike, which some miserable so-and-so stole.

Please can you help me to get hold of the book?

Geoff Quesnell