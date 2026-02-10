LETTER | In search of Cathy Carstens’s book

I live in Walton Park retirement village in Summerstrand.
Early every morning I cross the road to the Total garage and enjoy the pleasure of getting all the news “fresh“ in The Herald.
I am extremely keen to get hold of Cathy Carstens’s book (“Cathy Carstens goes on a journey of grit and grace,” The Herald, January 6).
I am now 84, but when I was 34 I used to cycle from Randpark Ridge (where I lived) to Gough Cooper (where I worked) on Jan Smuts Avenue.
I had a Le Turbo racing bike, which some miserable so-and-so stole.
Please can you help me to get hold of the book?
Geoff Quesnell
- Books are available at Exclusive Books and all good bookshops and through the publisher, www.publisher.co.za − Editor
