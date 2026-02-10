LETTER | In search of Cathy Carstens’s book

Letters

Getting Back on the Bike is a compelling and deeply inspiring South African memoir of resilience, triumph and personal transformation as it weaves together sport, personal healing, and the pursuit of meaning. (SUPPLIED)

I live in Walton Park retirement village in Summerstrand.

Early every morning I cross the road to the Total garage and enjoy the pleasure of getting all the news “fresh“ in The Herald.

I am extremely keen to get hold of Cathy Carstens’s book (“Cathy Carstens goes on a journey of grit and grace,” The Herald, January 6).

I am now 84, but when I was 34 I used to cycle from Randpark Ridge (where I lived) to Gough Cooper (where I worked) on Jan Smuts Avenue.

I had a Le Turbo racing bike, which some miserable so-and-so stole.

Please can you help me to get hold of the book?

Geoff Quesnell

  • Books are available at Exclusive Books and all good bookshops and through the publisher, www.publisher.co.za − Editor

