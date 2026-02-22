LETTER | Demand better services — at the ballot box

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi's attitude towards water shortages is being considered as a slap in the face for the poor

There are moments in politics when a single statement captures the full distance between the government and the governed.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s remarks to residents of the City of Johannesburg that when there is no water, he simply goes to a hotel to bathe is one such moment.

For communities that have gone days without running water, that statement is not just tone deaf, it is insulting.

Across the City of Johannesburg, families have been forced to wake up at dawn to queue for water tankers.

Elderly residents carry buckets.

Mothers ration what little water they can store for cooking and basic hygiene.

Small businesses suffer losses.

Schools struggle to function.

Hospitals and clinics operate under pressure.

Water is not a luxury, it is a constitutional right and a basic human necessity.

Leadership, especially in a crisis, demands empathy and accountability.

It demands urgency.

It demands that those in power feel the discomfort of the people they serve, not escape it.

When a premier says he goes to a hotel to bathe, he unintentionally exposes the deeper problem — a governing party that has options ordinary citizens do not.

A political elite insulated from the consequences of its own administrative failures.

The water crisis in Johannesburg did not fall from the sky.

It is the result of years of infrastructure neglect, cadre deployment, financial mismanagement and political instability.

Pipes burst because maintenance budgets are misused.

Reservoirs run dry because planning is poor.

Entities collapse because merit is replaced with loyalty.

South Africans must ask themselves a serious question.

How many more crises must we endure before we accept that the governing party is either unable or unwilling to fix what it has broken?

Voting is not a ritual.

It is accountability.

When services collapse and leaders respond with indifference, the ballot becomes the only instrument citizens have to demand change.

Continuing to reward failure with votes guarantees more failure.

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting a different outcome.

There is an alternative.

Where alternative governance has been given space, service delivery has improved.

Financial discipline has been restored.

Infrastructure has been maintained.

Experience matters.

Administrative competence matters.

Political will matters.

Helen Zille’s track record in government demonstrates what decisive leadership can achieve.

During her tenure in the Western Cape, the province consistently received clean audits, improved infrastructure investment, and demonstrated an ability to respond effectively in times of crisis, including water shortages.

The Western Cape’s response to drought was not perfect, but it was proactive, transparent and driven by urgency.

Day Zero was averted through planning, communication and accountable leadership.

Experience is not a slogan.

It is the difference between queuing for water and turning on a tap.

SA does not suffer from a lack of resources.

It suffers from a lack of governance.

The country needs leaders who treat public service as a responsibility, not a privilege; who fix systems rather than explain away failure; who share the burdens of citizens rather than escape them.

The water crisis in Johannesburg is not just about water.

It is about dignity.

It is about respect.

It is about whether leaders understand that public office exists to serve those without hotels to retreat to.

Whatever frustrations South Africans may feel, one truth is clear: if you want a different outcome, you must vote for a different government.

Democracy only works when citizens use it.

The choice is simple — endure more excuses, or demand better. At the ballot box, that choice is yours.

Thulani Dasa, community activist, Khayelitsha

