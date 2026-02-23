LETTER | SA’s opposition needs to do more than simply oppose

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA’s opposition has spent decades perfecting the art of resistance and almost no time mastering the discipline of understanding.

The result is an opposition culture that speaks loudly, argues endlessly, and yet struggles to persuade the very majority it seeks to govern.

What if the problem is not messaging, leadership, or resources, but posture?

Opposition politics in SA has been built on the assumption that exposing the ANC’s failures is enough.

That logic is comforting, but it is flawed.

One does not win over a majority by constantly positioning oneself against it.

Whether we like it or not, the ANC voter still constitutes the emotional and historical majority of this country.

By opposing the ANC without understanding the ANC voter, the opposition often ends up opposing people’s identities, memories, and lived experiences.

This creates resistance, not persuasion.

It hardens loyalties instead of loosening them.

A serious alternative must begin with a deep and honest study of the ruling party itself, not only its policies but its character.

The ANC is not merely an electoral machine; it is a political home, a liberation memory, a moral reference point, and a social network.

Its alliance partners, funding structures, international relationships, and internal cultures all contribute to how it sustains legitimacy even amid evident failure.

Politics is not a spreadsheet exercise.

It is psychological, it is emotional, it is deeply human.

Until the opposition studies the psyche of the majority, not with contempt, but with curiosity, it will remain trapped in permanent opposition mode.

You cannot govern people you do not understand.

This is why recent attempts to bring opposition parties together, including initiatives associated with leaders such as Bantu Holomisa, Mosiuoa Lekota, Themba Godi, Julius Malema, Fadiel Adams, Patricia de Lille, Gayton McKenzie, Floyd Shivambu, and Jacob Zuma, miss the mark when they focus primarily on elections.

Elections are the end of a process, not the beginning.

Coalitions which are built around seat-sharing, slogans, and urgency collapse because they lack a shared governing identity.

The real work should have been quieter, slower, and far less glamorous.

Before contesting power, a coalition must agree on the character of the alternative it seeks to build.

What sort of state does it imagine?

What values guide difficult trade-offs?

How does it speak to dignity, history, inequality, and national belonging?

These are not campaign questions they are governing questions.

Such a project should not be rushed into public view.

In the short term, the ANC will not be toppled.

Pretending otherwise is dishonest and strategically reckless.

The task of the opposition is not to manufacture hope for the next election cycle but to cultivate credibility for the next generation.

This requires patience and ideological humility qualities in short supply in a political culture obsessed with visibility and credit.

One of the opposition’s greatest failures has been its consistent exclusion of like-minded activists within the ANC and its alliance structures.

These individuals are often dismissed as compromised or unreachable.

In reality, many are deeply concerned about governance, corruption, and institutional decay.

They are not opposed to reform; they are opposed to being recruited into projects that appear self-serving and opportunistic.

When opposition engagements are framed solely around power and elections, they alienate precisely the people needed for long-term change.

Democracy suffers when bridges are burned for short-term applause.

SA does not need louder opposition. It needs a wiser one.

A governing alternative will not emerge from impatience, moral grandstanding, or constant outrage.

It will emerge from disciplined thinking, long-term planning, and a genuine effort to understand the political soul of the country.

If the opposition wants to govern one day, it must first learn to listen today.

Thulani Dasa, community activist, Khayelitsha