LETTER | Spare a thought for the terrible suffering in Gaza

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a Hamas police station on Saturday, in Gaza City, January 31, 2026. Picture: REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas/TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

I am writing to make you aware of what is happening in Gaza and the ongoing genocide that has been continuing since 2023.

Innocent people, especially children, are suffering every day.

I really want to go to Palestine and save the people from all their worries and calamities. I want to become a health worker and help them.

There are about 10,000 wounded children with no surviving family and no trusted adults to take care of them.

They are lost, confused and lonely.

About 600,000 bodies are unverified — no-one knows if these people have passed away or are still alive hiding somewhere.

More than 1,000 schools, hospitals and other buildings have been destroyed.

A new bomb has been invented, it vaporises people after exploding. This leaves no trace of their bodies.

A total of 70,123 people were confirmed to be killed.

Hind Rajab was a small, young Palestinian girl. She was trapped in her car and was shot 355 times when one bullet would’ve done the job.

This shows that they don’t have any humanity.

I wrote this letter to raise awareness and make people understand how severe this genocide is.

Genocide means the intentional destruction of a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.