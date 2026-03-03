LETTER | Bay residents use your X wisely

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

We, the people, must demand the impossible. The power to shape the future of our municipality lies in our hands through the simple yet powerful act of placing our X next to a political organisation committed to getting the basics right.

A functional and reliable municipality must focus on what truly matters:

Selecting capable and ethical leaders: Through the employment selection process, we must choose people of integrity, competence, and accountability, who are prepared to serve the people and not themselves.

Ensuring safety and security: Our residents deserve to feel safe in their homes and communities.

This requires the strategic deployment of metro police in high-risk areas, increased police visibility, and fully functional police stations.

Restoring and maintaining infrastructure: Roads, water systems, electricity networks, and public facilities must be properly maintained and rebuilt.

Strong infrastructure forms the foundation of a growing local economy and sustainable job creation.

Delivering basic services effectively: Access to water and sanitation, reliable electricity, refuse removal, well-maintained roads, parks and recreational facilities, public spaces, community halls, and dignified cemeteries is not a luxury. It is our constitutional right.

Using technology to fight corruption and improve efficiency: Modern systems can help eliminate corruption, ensure fair allocation of resources, and make the municipality more responsive, transparent, and effective in serving residents.

We, the people who struggle daily and have too often been left without hope, must not give up.

Fellow residents of Gqeberha, stay the course. Use your X wisely.

Vote for capable and ethical leadership that will restore service delivery, rebuild our city, and renew our collective hope.

Your X is your power. Your X matters.