A Lion of the Ummah has fallen, but his legacy of resistance and courage will forever be etched in our hearts.

His life was a testament to strength, and though his absence leaves us in deep pain, his spirit will continue to inspire the fight against injustice.

The most noble way of death is martyrdom for the right cause.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died defending the cause of the Palestinian people — what a noble cause. A role model for billions of people.

Death is the final destination. Very soon we all shall die. Every tyrant alive too shall die very soon.

Some will die due to illness, some by accident, others by ageing.

But people will be remembered for their legacy they left behind.

The reality is that Iran’s power structure appears heavily infiltrated with spies.

There are claims that individuals within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have acted as informants for Israel.

This mirrors what happened to Hassan Nasrallah and segments of Hezbollah’s leadership, where assassinations followed precise intelligence leaks.

Israel and Saudi Arabia were the main actors who persuaded [US President Donald] Trump to attack Iran.

The Saudi crown prince is one of the most cowardly Sunni leaders in the world. We have known for a long time that he is a snake.

The Saudi leadership is known for being submissive and compromised.

Their leadership is weak and cowardly.