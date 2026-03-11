LETTER | E-hailing algorithms should work for the customer, not against them

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Last week I opened the Bolt app in Gqeberha to request a short 6,7 km ride — a trip that normally costs around R60.

The fare quoted back to me? R220.

What made the experience even more frustrating was that the app clearly showed several cars nearby.

The familiar explanation appeared instantly: “Prices may be higher than normal.”

But for many passengers who rely on services like Uber, Bolt and Indrive, that explanation is beginning to feel less like an economic model and more like a system that increasingly works against us.

E-hailing platforms use sophisticated algorithms to match supply and demand.

In theory this ensures that riders get cars when they need them, and drivers are incentivised to be on the road during busy periods.

In practice, however, these systems can be influenced, even unintentionally, by driver behaviour.

Drivers may reject short trips, wait for longer or more profitable journeys, or log off temporarily during peak hours.

The algorithm interprets these patterns as a shortage of drivers, triggering surge pricing that leaves passengers paying two or three times the normal fare.

This pattern is not limited to one personal experience. Over the past few weeks, I have repeatedly encountered inflated fares during morning peak hours, weekends and even month-end periods.

Complaints to e-hailing platforms usually generate polite, standard responses about algorithms and “market dynamics”, but the reality is stark — passengers are being systematically penalised for circumstances outside their control.

It almost feels like a form of bullying, where loyal customers are forced to absorb costs that are neither predictable nor fair.

The problem is compounded by subtle changes in service policies.

Passenger limits in many vehicles have been reduced. Where four riders were once allowed, only three are now permitted.

For families, school groups or parents travelling with children this makes trips less convenient and more expensive.

What was once a simple, affordable and flexible transport option is increasingly becoming a costly alternative.

It is no surprise that many residents are returning to traditional transport — buses, taxis and metered cabs — for consistency and predictability.

South Africa is beginning to regulate e-hailing services, focusing primarily on licensing, operational compliance and driver safety.

Yet there remains no discussion of algorithmic fairness or potential “price fixing” via driver behaviour.

Many riders feel powerless — there is no clear platform to challenge extreme fares, and complaints are met with standardised, automated responses.

In this environment, it is easy for customers to feel that the system has been quietly co-opted in favour of drivers and the platforms themselves, rather than the passengers who rely on these services daily.

This is not just about one overpriced trip. It reflects a wider trend where convenience has been monetised to a degree that diminishes trust.

Technology should empower consumers — make urban transport more accessible and efficient — not leave them feeling trapped by rules they cannot see or influence.

E-hailing still has the potential to transform commuting in South African cities, but only if the system is transparent, fair and truly serves the public.

Passengers deserve better. Regulators, platforms and drivers must recognise that what may seem like minor algorithmic adjustments can have real consequences for families, workers and students.

Transparency around pricing, surge triggers, and driver behaviour are essential.

Without it, e-hailing risks losing the very trust and convenience that made it appealing in the first place.

Gqeberha commuters should not have to pay a premium simply for participating in a digital transport revolution.

The algorithm should work for the customer — not against them.