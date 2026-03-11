LETTER | Endgame not in sight as quick victory eludes Trump

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Members of the Lebanese Civil Defence inspect a damaged building after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, following renewed hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Lebanon, March 9, 2026.

The conflict between the US and Iran appears not to be going according to the plan of President Donald Trump.

He is known as a leader who often acts unpredictably and is willing to take bold and extreme steps.

However, in his military campaign against Iran, the ambition to achieve a quick victory has instead turned into a confusing stalemate.

From the beginning, the direction of Trump’s policy seemed clear: maximum pressure, hard strikes and then declare victory.

But the swift victory that was expected has yet to arrive.

And when the endgame is nowhere in sight, defining what counts as success becomes increasingly difficult.