Letters

LETTER | Endgame not in sight as quick victory eludes Trump

Members of the Lebanese Civil Defence inspect a damaged building after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, following renewed hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Lebanon, March 9, 2026. (Stringer)

The conflict between the US and Iran appears not to be going according to the plan of President Donald Trump.

He is known as a leader who often acts unpredictably and is willing to take bold and extreme steps.

However, in his military campaign against Iran, the ambition to achieve a quick victory has instead turned into a confusing stalemate.

From the beginning, the direction of Trump’s policy seemed clear: maximum pressure, hard strikes and then declare victory.

But the swift victory that was expected has yet to arrive.

And when the endgame is nowhere in sight, defining what counts as success becomes increasingly difficult.

  • Wandile Mtana, KwaNobuhle

Editor’s Choice

1

Stay informed, instantly — join The Herald on WhatsApp

2

Sundowns will earn R100m if they win Champs League, as Motsepe announces record prize

3

IN MY VIEW | Is deploying army to fight gangs a serious effort or an electioneering ploy?

4

Madibaz relieved after escaping with win over WSU, says Manuel

5

EP players felt they let themselves down in opener — Coetzee

Related Articles