LETTER | Jackson’s funeral a mirror held up to SA’s unfinished journey

Ramaphosa addresses mourners at Jesse Jackson’s homegoing service, recalling the civil rights leader’s solidarity with South Africa during apartheid.

Watching the funeral of Jesse Jackson was a sobering reminder that some of the world’s greatest freedom fighters never stopped caring about SA even after the global spotlight faded.

For many of us who grew up in the shadow of apartheid’s collapse, Jackson’s life forces us to confront an uncomfortable truth: political freedom arrived, but economic justice remains painfully out of reach.

Jackson was not merely an American civil rights leader observing our struggle from afar.

He was among those who carried SA in their conscience long after the television cameras and international headlines had moved on.

When sanctions campaigns, boycotts and global pressure helped weaken the apartheid regime, leaders such as Jackson continued to remind the world that freedom meant more than a flag and an anthem.

It meant dignity, opportunity and equality for the people who had been locked out of the economy for generations.

Yet as I watched his funeral, I could not help but reflect on how far SA still has to travel.

Three decades into democracy, millions of people remain trapped in informal settlements, unemployment stalks the youth and inequality continues to define the lived reality of the majority.

Our constitution promises dignity, but poverty often denies it. Our politics promises transformation, yet too often delivers patronage, corruption and broken systems.

In many ways, the funeral felt like a mirror held up to our own unfinished journey.

Jackson spent his life arguing that civil rights without economic justice were incomplete.

His activism in the US through movements connected to organisations such as the Rainbow PUSH Coalition was rooted in the belief that political liberation must translate into real economic inclusion.

Jobs, education, ownership and opportunity were not luxuries; they were the substance of freedom itself.

That message resonates deeply in SA today.

We celebrate the heroes who delivered political liberation, but we must also ask whether our post-1994 leadership has done enough to dismantle the economic structures that still reproduce inequality.

Too many communities remain excluded from meaningful participation in the economy. Too many young people see democracy as a promise deferred.

It is precisely this tension that some of the reflections of Jackson’s son, Jesse Jackson Jr, captured during the memorial period.

He spoke about his father’s belief that justice was never a finished project, that every generation inherited both the victories and the unfinished work of the previous one.

His reflection that “freedom must constantly be defended and deepened” echoes far beyond American borders.

For SA, those words should land heavily. Our generation can not simply inherit freedom and assume the work is complete.

Political liberation was a monumental achievement, but it was also only the first chapter.

Economic participation, ethical leadership and accountable governance are the chapters that must follow.

The painful irony is that many of the global figures who once championed our freedom understood this better than we sometimes do ourselves.

They understood that liberation without prosperity risked turning hope into frustration.

Watching Jackson’s funeral reminded me that solidarity is not measured by headlines or diplomatic speeches.

It is measured by those who remain committed when the world’s attention moves elsewhere. Jackson was one of those people.

His life should challenge South Africans not merely to remember the past but to confront the present.

If we are still bound by poverty, unemployment and inequality, then the struggle for justice is not over; it has simply changed form.

The question his legacy leaves us with is simple but profound: What will we do with the freedom that so many fought for?