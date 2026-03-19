LETTER | Arab nations cannot trust ‘deceitful’ Netanyahu

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Re: “Iran has continually attacked its enemies,” Your Views, March 18:

Arab nations cannot trust Israel, especially under Netanyahu, which is not even his real name (it’s Mileikowsky), who has repeatedly proven himself to be deceitful.

Also, not so widely known by the outside world is that Netanyahu’s military officer brother was killed during an attack against Palestinian and German hostage-takers in 1976 by Israeli forces. Netanyahu may still want even more Palestinian lives for that, however innocent.

In 2002 Netanyahu implored the United States Congress to invade Iraq because, he alleged, Baghdad was developing weapons of mass destruction.

This, of course, was utterly false. However, the brutal damage had largely already been done, mostly to innocent Iraqi men, women and children.

More recently, he’s pulling the same stunt with Iran’s nuclear energy production.

Indeed, if Iran militarily surrenders to Western forces, thus big corporate interests, soon enough afterwards it will also be compelled to surrender access to much of its vast fossil fuel reserves to American and British “energy” companies.

Those corporations, and likely Israel’s government interests as well, know there’s still much to be effectively appropriated.

It’s likely that those corporate fossil fuel interests would like Iran’s government to fall, thus re-enabling their access to Iran’s resources.

The US-British invasion and occupation of Iraq (2003-11) were viciously violent acts, largely motivated by such Western insatiable corporate greed.

According to AI Overview (for what it’s worth) “some (US) companies did secure lucrative contracts for oil services and exploration in Iraq following the war”; also, “British oil companies, particularly BP, significantly benefited from the Iraq war by gaining access to and exploiting Iraq’s vast oil reserves”.

Yet I read and heard nothing in the mainstream (Western) news media about these post-war foreign fossil fuel corporation incursions into Iraq; and I doubt that the morally/ethically-challenged news outlets would objectively/fully report on similar big business incursions into a post-war Iran.