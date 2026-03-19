LETTER | Bellbuoy debacle would not have happened under Zoetmulder’s watch

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I swam the two first Bellbuoy races, both of which were organised by Michael Zoetmulder and his team at Zsports.

The first race was 8km from Hobie Beach straight out to the Bell Buoy and back; the second, we swam along the coast to Pollok Beach and then out to the Bell Buoy.

Subsequent swims have been from Pollok to the Bell Buoy and back, which is a 5km round trip.

At no stage did we open water long distance swimmers feel unsafe; an element of danger is always associated with these swims.

When I read the excuse that the new owners of Zports announced, that due to the race director leaving at short notice they learnt that they were “lacking in several key areas” and were not satisfied with the safety measures put in place and the race would be postponed to later in the year, I was incredulous.

How is it that the new owners, Kevin Lee and Ruan van Niekerk, allowed one person to have so much control that they make this type of statement?

What on earth did Lee and Van Niekerk think they were buying or getting into?

Michael Zoetmulder, his wife Sandy and their team took years to build the Zports brand and the iconic Bellbuoy Challenge became a world-renowned swim challenge.

Why did Lee and van Niekerk themselves not know what was going on with the planning? After all, it is their investment.

Many swimmers have been left out of pocket with their expenses and training efforts [as a result of the sudden postponement of the race].

This would not have happened under Zoetmulder’s watch.