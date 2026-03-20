LETTER | Handing out bread in election season does not uplift people

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March is Human Rights Month in SA. It is a time when we remember the sacrifices that secured the rights we enjoy today.

On March 21 1960, thousands of black South Africans gathered in Sharpeville to protest against the oppressive pass laws.

Their peaceful demonstration was met with brutal force when police opened fire on the crowd.

Sixty-nine people were killed and more than 180 were wounded.

The bravery of those who stood up that day helped lay the foundation for the democratic SA we live in today.

Their struggle affirmed a simple but powerful truth. Every human being has inherent dignity, and that dignity must be respected and protected.

These principles are now enshrined in our constitution and protected by the Bill of Rights.

Yet recent events suggest that some political leaders have forgotten the very values that so many people fought and died to secure.

I was shocked to learn that the woman in a video that recently went viral on social media, dressed in ANC regalia and distributing loaves of bread while declaring, “We are here from the ANC. One loaf, one family. From the ANC there is life. One loaf means a lot,” is none other than deputy forestry, fisheries and the environment minister Bernice Swarts.

The video appears to show the distribution of bread to community members as part of political campaigning ahead of local government elections.

But perhaps I must qualify my statement. I was shocked, but not surprised.

For some time now it has become increasingly clear that the ANC has drifted far from the moral leadership it once represented.

The organisation that once stood for dignity, justice and equality now too often appears disconnected from the lived realities of ordinary South Africans.

The ANC played a historic role in liberating South Africans from colonialism, imperialism and apartheid.

Alongside many other political organisations, civic movements and courageous individuals, it helped secure our democracy.

That legacy deserves recognition and respect.

However, liberation history cannot excuse present failures.

South Africans today face unemployment, poverty and failing public services.

Many communities feel abandoned by those elected to serve them.

In this context, handing out loaves of bread during election season does not uplift people.

It reduces them to recipients of charity rather than citizens with rights.

Human dignity cannot be restored through handouts. It is restored through honest leadership, economic opportunity and accountable governance.

South Africans deserve leaders who respect their dignity, uphold the constitution and serve the public with integrity.

Human Rights Month should remind us that our democracy was built on sacrifice and courage.

It should also remind us that the power to protect that democracy ultimately rests with the people.

Perhaps the time has come for voters to ask themselves a difficult but necessary question. Has the ANC lost its moral compass?

If the answer is yes, then South Africans must seriously consider supporting alternative political leadership that is committed to ethical governance and the restoration of human dignity.

Because the promise of our constitution was never meant to be reduced to one loaf for one family.

It was meant to guarantee dignity, justice and opportunity for all.