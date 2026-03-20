LETTER | This is what the NMB municipality should say in apology to residents

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To help our incompetent municipality, here is a better apology that they should put out to their rate-paying employers and all the NMBM residents:

“We, the NMBM, acknowledge that the collapse of the city’s main electricity pylons, and the prolonged power outages that followed, are the result of failures within our municipality.

“For several years warnings were raised about the deteriorating condition of critical electricity infrastructure. These warnings were not acted upon with the urgency and seriousness they required.

“This failure in oversight, planning and maintenance lies with the municipality. We recognise the severe disruption this has caused to residents, businesses, hospitals and essential services. Many people have experienced financial losses, safety concerns, and deep frustration.

“For this we offer our sincere apology. However, an apology, alone, is not enough.

“We accept responsibility for correcting the situation. Immediate actions now being implemented include:

• Independent engineering assessments of all major electricity pylons and transmission infrastructure;

• Emergency repair and reinforcement of vulnerable structures;

• Publication of a transparent maintenance schedule and infrastructure audit;

• Appointment of qualified technical oversight to ensure maintenance warnings are acted upon;

• Regular public progress reports.

“Where negligence or failure to act on known risks is identified, accountability measures will follow.

“The public deserves reliable infrastructure and competent management of essential services.

“We accept that trust has been damaged and that it must be rebuilt through actions, transparency, and consistent improvement.”