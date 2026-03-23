LETTER | Europe turning on Trump after massacre of children

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US President Donald Trump speaks to the media, flanked by US secretary of state Marco Rubio, as he departs the White House for Florida, in Washington, DC, US, on March 20, 2026. Picture: REUTERS

A rare political rupture is unfolding across the Atlantic as one of Donald Trump’s closest allies in Europe openly challenges his actions.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, long seen as one of Trump’s strongest ideological partners in Europe, sharply criticized the US military campaign against Iran during a speech in the Italian parliament.

Her remarks signaled a significant break, warning that the current conflict reflects a troubling pattern of military decisions taken outside the framework of international law.

While Meloni reiterated that Iran must never be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons, she cautioned that the escalating military campaign risked igniting a wider arms race that could destabilise global security.

Her strongest condemnation came after reports of a US airstrike that struck an elementary school in the Iranian city of Minab on February 28, killing at least 175 people, many of them children.

Addressing lawmakers, Meloni expressed deep outrage over what she described as the massacre of girls at the school and called for full accountability for those responsible.

Italy is not alone in its opposition.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, France’s President Emmanuel Macron, and the Netherlands’ Prime Minister Rob Jetten have also voiced strong objections to the conflict.

Sánchez has taken the most concrete step so far, blocking US forces from using Spanish military bases and warning that responding to one unlawful act with another is how the world’s most devastating crises begin.

Trump has reportedly responded by threatening to cut trade ties with Spain.

What was once described as a warning about growing diplomatic isolation now appears to be unfolding in real time.

Across Europe, even some of Trump’s closest political partners are beginning to distance themselves as the consequences of the conflict continue to ripple across the global stage.

Wandile Mtana, KwaNobuhle