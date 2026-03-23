LETTER | Teaching Swahili could bridge SA’s divides

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Soon, we will commemorate Human Rights Day, a time for our nation to reflect on the core values of equality, dignity, and unity that our Constitution upholds.

SA currently has twelve official languages and that is its democratic commitment to linguistic diversity and cultural inclusion.

Yet, this rich tapestry of languages brings up a crucial question: is it possible that South African government can connect and unite diverse communities through the introduction of a common African language which is Swahili from grade 1 in all South African primary schools?

South Africa stands out as a nation with a unique responsibility to foster social cohesion, identity, and dignity among its citizens, all while asserting its role as a leader on the African continent.

One effective way to enhance this unity is by promoting Swahili as a common African language, bridging the gaps between racial, cultural, and linguistic divides both within our borders and across the continent.

Embracing Swahili as a widely taught and commonly spoken language could bolster solidarity among Africans. It would promote equality and non-discrimination among South African citizens by offering a shared linguistic foundation rooted in our African heritage.

On the other hand, our ongoing reliance on English, while globally useful, often echoes a colonial legacy rather than celebrating our indigenous African identity.

Historically, South Africa has taken on a leadership role in Africa and continues to do so on international stages like the G20.

By advocating for the promotion and teaching Swahili at grade 1 we can further assert our leadership on the continent and contribute to a stronger sense of African identity.

In twenty years from now, the South African rainbow nation, will negotiate and do business in a common language that gives identity and dignity to the world, just like Chinese and Japanese.

Promoting Swahili as a unifying language wouldn’t diminish our rich linguistic diversity; rather, it would enhance it by providing a common medium of communication that honours our unity in diversity.

In this way, South Africa can help restore dignity, nurture cultural pride, and forge deeper connections among multiracial South Africans leading African unity through Swahili language.

Khazimla Adam