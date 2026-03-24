LETTER | Malema’s public attack on Mkhwanazi calculated political theatre

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There’s something deeply troubling about the conduct of Julius Malema in his latest attack on General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and it has nothing to do with robust political debate.

Let’s be clear: no public figure is above scrutiny.

But what we are witnessing here is not accountability; it’s calculated political theatre.

Malema could not attend the parliamentary ad hoc committee sitting when Mkhwanazi was testifying, citing a funeral.

But what raises serious questions is how, in that same window, he found the time and energy to attend an EFF rally and use the platform to launch a direct, unchallenged attack on Mkhwanazi.

That’s not leadership.

That’s avoidance dressed up as defiance.

Parliament exists for a reason. It is where claims are tested, evidence is interrogated and leaders are held to account in a structured, credible environment.

Choosing instead to respond from a rally stage where there is no rebuttal, no cross-examination and no balance undermines democratic accountability.

It’s easier to speak at someone than to engage with them.

More concerning, however, is the tone and consequence of that attack.

By publicly discrediting Mkhwanazi in front of a charged crowd, Malema is not merely expressing disagreement; he is actively shaping a narrative that risks inciting hostility.

When supporters begin chanting “Mkhwanazi must fall,” it stops being political commentary and starts resembling mob mobilisation.

This is where the line between political movement and personality cult begins to blur.

Strong leaders build institutions.

They respect processes, even when they are inconvenient.

They don’t bypass accountability mechanisms only to weaponise public platforms for one-sided attacks.

Encouraging blind loyalty while discrediting dissent is not the hallmark of democratic politics; it’s the blueprint of control.

SA’s democracy is still maturing, and it demands a higher standard from all its leaders, especially those with influence over large, passionate followings.

Critique must be grounded in facts, delivered responsibly and tested in the appropriate forums.

Malema’s conduct in this instance falls short of that standard.

If we are serious about building a society rooted in accountability and respect for institutions, then we must call out behaviour that undermines those very principles no matter who it comes from.

Thulani Dasa, community activist, Khayelitsha