Letters

LETTER | This is incompetence

Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor

Nelson Mandela Bay budget and treasury political head  Khanya Ngqisha. The municipality is in talks with multiple businesses to recoup outstanding arrears and has also entered into write-off discussions with the Coega Development Corporation
Nelson Mandela Bay budget and treasury political head  Khanya Ngqisha. (WERNER HILLS)

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality budget and treasury political head Khanya Ngqisha, supported by the Metro Security Service, visited several establishments demanding copies of their lease agreements as they are on municipal-owned properties.

Ngqisha, it was pointed out, could obtain copies of the lease agreements from his very own municipal offices.

Surely he should have the bare minimum of understanding of this?

Ngqisha said, “From the rental space, we should be generating close to R1m per month, yet we are receiving nothing”.

Again, surely an investigation into his own department would ascertain this?

But, being political head, does he actually have insight as to where the original lease agreements would be in his own municipal offices?

He has no idea, in fact, that a managing agent handles the municipal-owned properties leases.

This is incompetence.

Lastly, why the need for the Metro Security Service.

Is he afraid, or does he just want to be a bumbling bull in a shop.

Gordon Upton

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