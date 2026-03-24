LETTER | This is incompetence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality budget and treasury political head Khanya Ngqisha, supported by the Metro Security Service, visited several establishments demanding copies of their lease agreements as they are on municipal-owned properties.

Ngqisha, it was pointed out, could obtain copies of the lease agreements from his very own municipal offices.

Surely he should have the bare minimum of understanding of this?

Ngqisha said, “From the rental space, we should be generating close to R1m per month, yet we are receiving nothing”.

Again, surely an investigation into his own department would ascertain this?

But, being political head, does he actually have insight as to where the original lease agreements would be in his own municipal offices?

He has no idea, in fact, that a managing agent handles the municipal-owned properties leases.

This is incompetence.

Lastly, why the need for the Metro Security Service.

Is he afraid, or does he just want to be a bumbling bull in a shop.

Gordon Upton