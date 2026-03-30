IN FULL: Bongani Mini’s letter to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

To Comrade Fikile Mbalula, secretary general: ANC

Regarding the continued sabotage of executive mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, councillor Babalwa Lobishe

Comrade SG, the recent session that played out in parliament wherein Lobishe accounted for governance and service-delivery-related issues in the municipality is something to deeply reflect on.

Following this deep reflection, decisive action is required otherwise the ANC will continue losing the majority of its guaranteed votes in the upcoming local elections.

As comrades, we are aware of the recent reports and social media comments circulating regarding Lobishe, who appeared in front of parliament on March 25 and 26 2026.

While we acknowledge the glaring administrative challenges and gaps relating to the performance that were highlighted in the briefing, it becomes important that context is provided with regards to some information.

It is true that the executive mayor has failed to focus on several areas resulting in poor performance — lack of service delivery, poor governance and lack of accountability.

It is true that Lobishe has also failed to prioritise the economy of the metro.

However, it is also true that Lobishe is being failed by her political party in the region which has left her vulnerable to corrupt individuals who want to destroy and cripple the municipality.

Her crime is her recent stance and firm stand on prioritising the economy and the prevention of job losses affecting the residents of Nelson Mandela Bay.

[Lobishe’s] crime is her firm stand against corrupt individuals who want to bring back a criminally charged and suspended city manager, Noxolo Nqwazi, who is [allegedly] working closely with the opposition, the DA, in tarnishing the image of the ANC.

Nqwazi is at the centre of the DA’s strategy to reduce [the] ANC majority in the Bay and she is working hard to undermine the ANC.

It is important to note that the current electrifying situation is a political attack on the leadership of the executive mayor and the ANC.

To bring context with some of the information and questions raised in parliament, | want to register the following.

1) It has become evident that most of the information provided to the parliamentary committee is information that is old and related to projects and transactions that were not under the hand of Cllr Babalwa Lobishe as the executive mayor at the time.

Most of the matters ran as far back as the DA’s term in office and when Nqwazi was in office in an acting capacity, when she was a member of senior management and during the time when she was the city manager.

Yes, some current information is shared by officials in the system hell-bent on embarrassing Lobishe and the current coalition.

2) The information was shared and facilitated by the … criminally charged suspended city manager, Mrs Noxolo Nqwazi, who works in cahoots with the DA and specific officials beholden to Nqwazi to destroy the current governing coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay.

3) In their plan to destroy governance and portray Lobishe as an incompetent mayor, they have divided the ANC into two factions. [The] ANC in the region is firmly being directed by the DA and Retief Odendaal and Nqwazi are at the core of this arrangement.

4 The current speaker, Cllr Eugene Johnson, and the chief whip have demonstrated on a number of occasions that they are not in support of Comrade Lobishe. In fact, their sabotage and destructive behaviour has done more damage to the party and contributes to the decay of NMB municipality. These two are the faces of a faction and disunity.

5) It is no secret that the speaker is indebted to Nqwazi who bought her an expensive car.

The car was bought using the municipal funds that were meant for service delivery, it was [allegedly] bought through corrupt activities.

6) The chief whip has been vocal about wanting to take up the mayorship seat.

This is a chief whip who has managed to get his wife appointed by the very same … suspended city manager.

7) Both the speaker and chief whip owe Nqwazi a lot and together with Luyolo Nqakula are resolute on bringing back Nqwazi at whatever cost, and Lobishe stands clear against this [alleged] corruption which national [finance] minister [Enoch] Godongwana warned against.

8) The appalling response of the chief of staff to the intent of the executive mayor to suspend him leaves much to be desired. To even respond to such a letter would be a waste of time and energy.

His response to the executive mayor is only affirming that indeed he has been sabotaging the executive mayor all along.

9) The current acting city manager who has received the support and endorsement of the executive mayor, Cllr Lobishe, with his appointment, did not only fail to provide guidance and support to the executive mayor at the parliamentary committee, but he distanced himself from activities that are within his delegation of duties as the accounting officer responsible for all municipal affairs.

10) His conduct and lack of accountability at the parliamentary meeting showed that he is not fit to hold office as a city manager and certainly does not support the executive mayor.

11) He even displayed unaccountability for his portfolio as COO with regard to the questions related to the role and advice of the legal section in the matter which he was completely aware of and even did partake in.

12) The municipality is not performing optimally, and the budget is not spent effectively and [money is] returned to the National Treasury because of the budget and treasury department which holds the municipality to ransom.

There are accountants with no clue of what their support functions are and together with some staff members of the supply chain section of this department are holding the municipality [to] ransom and are seemingly feared by the senior manager for this department, Mr Jackson Ngcelwane.

13) It must be stated that this concern was raised by Comrade Lobishe to the state president and to the National Treasury a number of times.

This department that has crippled the municipality is headed by Mr Jackson Ngcelwane who only has a year to retirement.

14) One can conclude that the CFO Mr Jackson [Ngcelwane] does not care about the performance of the municipality because he is on his exit already.

To highlight the dire state of the municipality, AG [the auditor-general] reported negative audit outcomes and Cogta provided support [for] Section 154 to assist the municipality.

This team has also indicated that budget and treasury including supply chain and service delivery provide the biggest risk to the municipality.

15) Again, I emphasise that what played out at the parliamentary committee meeting demonstrates that there is more to what meets the eye.

16) There is clearly a lot of collaboration happening to cripple and destroy not only the reputation of the executive mayor, but to destroy the municipality and deprive the residents of good service delivery.

17) To cite but one, the [allegedly] corrupt arrangements between Mrs Nqwazi and the then executive mayor, Cllr Retief Odendaal, resulted in fruitless expenditure of over R3m as part of the handshake given to the dismissed MBDA CEO, Mr Anele Qaba, whose employer decided to fire him recently because of [alleged] corruption and a dismal performance.

18) Notably, the handshake was never supported by National Treasury and Ngwazi has not accounted for her actions and the irregular and fruitless expenditure.

She merely ducks and dives disciplinary hearings that are set up for her to account [to].

19) Qaba went on to become the municipality’s agency CEO after receiving R3m and siphoned money out of the agency in support of his political faction and again Lobishe stood firm against this corruption.

20) Before Qaba was dismissed because of corruption and maladministration allegations, he was very vocal about dividing the ANC to a point of referring to himself as the campaign manager for the SG of the EC Province, Comrade Ngcukayitobi.

21) Qaba took a political posture, boasted about his political connections that according to him include Phumulo Masualle and Dr Zweli Mkhize, among others.

His conduct is highly divisive, factional and promotes disunity in the ANC.

22) Qaba recently sent documents to the chair of the portfolio committee wanting to embarrass Lobishe in front of the whole country and this is part of a campaign to discredit her and to also discredit premier Mabuyane’s government.

On Comrade Lobishe’s conduct and remedial actions

Overall, Comrade Lobishe is a good person and like all humans has her own flaws.

For instance, she is beginning to lose the greatest leadership attribute — humility and listening to ordinary people.

She is beginning to take for granted the power she has been given by ordinary members of the ANC and our society — she is beginning to lack humility.

Lobishe is also unable to focus on the task at hand and does not listen attentively to good and strategic advice meant to enhance her own capabilities.

As an example, one of her greatest weaknesses is her inability to manage politics and maintain healthy relations with her own party members/comrades and with her coalition partners (political management).

Comrade Lobishe would do well in focusing on strategic matters such as compliance and governance, focusing on the economy which is the one thing keeping this region alive, service delivery, political management and taking care of the resource responsible for her delivery — the labour force of the municipality.

Comrade Lobishe would do well in ridding herself of useless and incompetent individuals in her office who include her bipolar chief of staff, Lumka, with a failed career that was resuscitated by Lobishe.

The failed career of Lumka is as a result of his own incompetence and his inflated ego with unimaginable self-aggrandisement, self-absorbed, condescending, patronising, pompous, narcissistic character.

The character assassination attempt against Comrade Lobishe by Lumka is absolutely disgusting, very low and must be condemned.

Lobishe would also do well keeping herself out of self-compromising activities with her current acting city manager who everyone knows has a tainted and compromised past.

During the appearance in parliament, it was evident that he is overwhelmed and out of his depth.

Lobishe desperately needs competent individuals (both in her office and in administration) to support her.

Although Lobishe is seemingly being failed by the current acting city manager, she needs to move fast in regard to releasing Nqwazi and appoint her own permanent city manager.

There are currently only three senior managers in the municipality — the CFO, COO and an exiting human settlements senior manager who is left with only one month and this senior manager has dismally failed in his human settlements portfolio for a full five- year term.

In the interim, the one mistake that must never be repeated by Comrade Lobishe is appointing an exiting senior manager to act in the city manager’s office with ambitions to stay beyond his or her term.

The municipality is still recovering from the obvious corporate risk ignored that must act as an important lesson wherein Sizwe Mvunelwa was appointed to act while on exit.

Mvunelwa not only attempted to destabilise administration but also attempted to have himself appointed as the community development executive.

The standard approach applied in all institutions is that an exiting decision-maker only uses the exit period left for handover in line with the succession plan and is recused from decision making which have a bearing on the institution once he or she exits.

Indeed, the entire performance at parliament by all those who attended from the municipality was very bad and frankly disgraceful as they either contradicted each other or threw one another under the bus in front of the whole country, or some even thought they are clever by trying to save only themselves … and it became very obvious to see all of them are not up to the task.

This letter I write to you serves to warn you as the SG that the appearance and performance in parliament is a tip of the iceberg and part of an elaborate political scheme to dislodge Lobishe, the provincial chairperson and yourself.

On urgent interventions by the SG and EC provincial executive committee to support Comrade Lobishe.

Call to order Comrade Eugene Johnson, the chief whip and the few divisive ANC councillors causing instability at council and in our communities and strengthen the ANC caucus to focus on delivery and the upcoming local government elections.

Remove/release Mrs Noxolo Nqwazi from the municipality who is collaborating with opposition to undermine the ANC, who like Qaba is a divisive figure, and initiate a process of appointing a competent city manager with integrity to support Lobishe.

Provide Comrade Lobishe with much-needed political support to implement consequence management on all underperforming members of her administration including her CFO and strengthen her office with a competent chief of staff and advisers.

Strengthen the current coalition — GLU, which is critical in the build-up to the campaign for local government elections. Ensure that the entire regional ANC and Lobishe understand that the movement is in a partnership with other political parties and there must be respect for the partnership — there must [be] no elements of arrogance that undermine the coalition. Also ensure that there are timeous strategic interactions held and all items discussed are tracked and commitments are adhered to enabling stability.

The time to act is now.

ANC member in good standing,

Bongani Mini