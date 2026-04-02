LETTER | Throw the book at criminals masquerading as public servants

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The disturbing revelations at these commissions suggest that [many people in] SA are operating with no morals or ethics, despicable values, twisted mores, no decency and the absence of the fear of God.

These heart-wrenching and stomach-turning treasonous examples of [alleged] criminality by government employees, including police generals and politicians, involve [accusations of] money laundering and bribery and even the taking of honest people’s lives because they do their job correctly.

That is why capital punishment must be made law.

To curb this lawlessness [the perpetrators in] cases that are proved beyond reasonable doubt should [face severe punishment].

These people are in government and don’t want to be questioned or challenged.

These are the hallmarks of a failed state, a criminal state.

It goes to show that [many] people in power are basically lowlifes.