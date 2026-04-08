LETTER | Join Wessa alien clearing of Baakens

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Our April Wessa Algoa Bay Branch alien vegetation clearing will take place on Saturday April 11 from 9-11am.

We will be meeting at the Fat Tracks Adventure Trail Centre in Overbaakens Road opposite the Astron filling station on the William Moffett Expressway.

We are again concentrating on this particular part of the Baakens River Valley because of the many different alien plants which are stifling the natural vegetation.

Look out for the Wessa feather banner.

The main purpose of these clearings is to stem the spread of the various invasive alien species such as the Port Jackson willow and inkberry, which occur around this area, and seriously threaten the sensitive indigenous bush.

They are also a fire hazard.

The objective is to eradicate these alien plants and give the local vegetation a good chance to recover and re-establish itself.

We will provide some tools, but please bring your own bow saw or lopper (if possible).

Also bring a hat, water, sunscreen and normal garden gloves.

For more information contact Gisela on 073-124-2045.

We look forward to seeing you there.