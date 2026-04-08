LETTER | Starmer’s inaction over Iran will result in much suffering in Britain

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Wandile Mtana accuses Donald Trump of bullying the British government over its (non-) involvement in the war against Iran (“Trump’s move from co-ordination to confrontation”, The Herald, April 3).

Mtana should be more concerned about UK prime minister Keir Starmer’s weak-kneed response to the attack on a British military base in Cyprus than about Trump’s behaviour.

Starmer is weak and ineffective and relies on the backing of Labour (communism in sheep’s clothing) and the unruly jihadist element in Britain’s Muslim population.

This is why his weak-kneed response to the attack in Cyprus was to say: “Britain is not involved,” which is a gross distortion of the truth.

Since Iran has missiles capable of reaching cities in Europe, Starmer should be much more concerned about the aggressiveness of Iran’s military.

It has been severely hammered, but it still possesses large stocks of missiles, some of which could land in Paris or even London.

Starmer is, in effect, inviting Iran to attack the British capital.

His inaction will result in much suffering in the British Isles.