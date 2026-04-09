LETTER | Wires crossed on art museum crisis

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The Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum has a rich history but its current state has raised concerns. Picture: THE HERALD

The Herald always wakes up to crises too late, and then invariably gets its facts haywire.

They ran a story on April 7 on a report tabled last week in a council committee on the failure to maintain the historic NMB Metropolitan Art Museum, the name given to the King George VI Art Gallery around 2000.

Usually when they rename something, the neglect kicks in big time, and this once superb municipal gallery seems to be a case in point.

But why does the paper wait for the bureaucrats to reveal what should be obvious if they’d retained proper contact with people close to such establishments?

Just as with the Main Library, which they have now twice reported as having been built in 1848 (instead of 1902), here they say the gallery will “turn 70 in July”.

In fact, 1956 is when the second hall on the left was completed and, together with its partner, was named in honour of the 1947 visit of the then British monarch to PE as part of his SA tour.

The Arts Hall, on the right, was completed in 1927, so it turns 100 next year.

But under the ANC, our rich history is obfuscated through disinformation and the disingenuous omission of facts.

Bizarrely, the newspaper reports that Taryn Jade currently has an exhibition in the gallery “reflecting the abandonment that shapes both the museum and the city”.

Kin Bentley, Nelson Mandela Bay