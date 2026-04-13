LETTER | Anna van der Merwe leaves a legacy of compassion and dedication in caring for others

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The unsung heroes of our city are those who tirelessly and selflessly dedicate their lives to caring for the elderly and infirm.

Anne’s Place Care Centre in Lorraine mourns the passing of Anna van der Merwe, whose life’s work inspired the lives of her staff in their quest to raise the standard of professional and compassionate nursing of so many of our senior citizens.

I express my condolences to Anna’s grieving family, including her husband Franco.

They will not only miss a wife, mother, granny and icon, but also the incredible work ethic and true spirit of compassion and sincere empathy she showed to so many.

Anna has now handed the baton of service to her granddaughter, Anna-Jade, who hopes to continue the unfinished task and vision of her late grandmother.

Anna van der Merwe, we salute you for a life well lived in the service of others.

Your insatiable commitment to serving others, even at your own expense, will be rewarded in the Heavenly City where there are no tears, no death and no sorrow.

Bruce Woolard, senior minister, St Davids Congregational Church