LETTER | Balance of global power shifting in China’s favour

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The global balance of power may be quietly shifting, with China increasingly positioned as a potential successor to the US on the world stage.

Over the past few decades, China has transformed itself into an economic powerhouse — expanding its influence through trade, infrastructure projects and technological advancement.

From huge programmes such as the Belt and Road Initiative to rapid growth in manufacturing and innovation, China is steadily strengthening its global footprint.

At the same time, the US continues to face internal divisions and complex international challenges, raising questions about the durability of its long-held dominance.

But leadership in the modern world is not defined by economics alone — it also depends on alliances, military strength and global trust.

As these dynamics evolve, one question stands out: are we witnessing the rise of a new global leader, or simply a more competitive, multipolar world?

The answer will shape the future of international politics, economics and power for years to come.

Wandile Mtana, KwaNobuhle