Letters

LETTER | British forces doing sterling work in mine-clearing operations

Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor

A vessel is shown at the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Oman’s Musandam province. File photo: REUTERS (Stringer)

After I wrote my letter about Keir Starmer’s hands-off attitude towards the war, things changed dramatically (“Starmer’s inaction over Iran will result in much suffering in Britain”, The Herald, April 8).

Over the weekend, Britain and other European countries did become involved in the war, and joint British forces have done sterling work in clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf.

A Royal Navy vessel in the eastern Mediterranean is being used to co-ordinate the use of waterborne drones in Iranian waters, with considerable success in mine detection and destruction.

I give Starmer no credit for this involvement, though.

He is still leading Britain down a path to destruction.

Mike Oettle, Newton Park

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