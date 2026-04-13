LETTER | Paterson’s broken roads reflect poorly on Sunday’s River municipality

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For more than a year, Main Road in Paterson has been riddled with potholes, making it increasingly unsafe for motorists. Picture: 123RF

I write this letter as a concerned resident of Paterson in the Eastern Cape, deeply troubled by the shocking conditions of the roads in the location of Moreson as well as the Main Road running through our town.

For more than a year, this road has been riddled with potholes, making it increasingly unsafe for motorists.

Vehicles are forced to swerve dangerously to avoid damage, placing both drivers and pedestrians at serious risk.

What is even more concerning is that, despite the prolonged state of disrepair, no meaningful action has been taken to address the situation.

Not even to ask, what do the councillors do about this issue?

This road is not only a vital route for residents, but it also serves as a key access point for tourists visiting the renowned Shamwari Private Game Reserve.

The condition of the road creates a poor and embarrassing first impression of our area, undermining local tourism and economic opportunities.

it is unacceptable that such a critical piece of infrastructure has been neglected for so long.

The lack of maintenance reflects poorly on the Sundays River Municipality and raises serious concerns about service delivery and accountability.

I therefore urge the municipality to treat this matter with urgency and take immediate steps to repair the Main Road and the Moreson area roads.

Our community deserves safe roads, and our visitors deserve a welcoming environment.

We cannot afford to wait any longer.

Reverend George W Tee, Moreson, Paterson