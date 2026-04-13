LETTER | Thank you, Helen, for your service, courage and pursuit of a better SA

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Outgoing chair of the DA federal council and the party's mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, Helen Zille. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

Dear Helen Zille,

As you stepped away from your official role as the chair of the [DA] federal council at the weekend, I reflect on the remarkable legacy you leave behind.

Your dedication, courage and unwavering commitment to building a better SA will forever resonate with all of us who’ve worked alongside you.

You have been a true servant of the people challenging the status quo, always standing firm for what is right, and inspiring others to do the same.

In times when others faltered, you remained steadfast, never afraid to speak truth to power.

Your leadership has not only shaped the DA but has also shaped the nation’s politics in profound ways.

Your vision and perseverance continue to be a beacon of hope for those who believe in a SA that works for everyone.

I am profoundly grateful for the experience and the camaraderie we’ve shared throughout my time as a DA member.

As former party leader and premier of the Western Cape, you’ve always made me feel welcomed and appreciated.

At no point did I feel unwelcome, and I was always able to express my views, even when we did not always agree.

That space for open dialogue is something I truly value.

Thank you, Helen, for your service, your courage, and your relentless pursuit of a better future.

We are grateful for the path you’ve paved and the example you’ve set.

While you may be stepping down from this chapter, your impact will be felt for years to come.

I wish you all the best in the City of Johannesburg mayoral campaign, knowing that your influence on SA’s political landscape is far from over.

Thulani Dasa, DA activist, Kuyasa, Khayelitsha