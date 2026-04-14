LETTER | Student accommodation in Walmer will not improve the area

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Concerned Fordyce Road residents from left Claude Wessels and Marcel Combrinck outside 52 Fordyce Road, one of the houses that has been turned into a student digs.

I read with concern the article about student accommodation in Walmer (Rowdy students causing sleepless nights in Walmer, The Herald, April 10).

In years gone by there were ward committee meetings where rezonings were considered.

Does this still happen?

I am surprised that the decision makers do not take into account the increased rates which are obtained from high-end properties.

Fordyce Road properties are north facing, looking on to Settlers Park and maybe some have a glimpse of the sea.

Surely, in time, this area will develop into a prime area which will produce higher rates.

Student accommodation will not improve the area.

It will not produce higher rates.

While on the subject, I continue to wonder who approved the plans for the construction of houses/flats in Lawhill Drive, Humerail.

In other parts of the world, houses in an elevated position with sea views would be much greater and grander, which in turn would produce more rates.

Surely, at times when increased rates would result in well maintained infrastructure, this should be a prime consideration.

Concerned