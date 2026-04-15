Letters

LETTER | Man City’s Silva underrated

Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and scorer Bernardo Silva of celebrate after their FA Cup semifinal victory against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and scorer Bernardo Silva of celebrate after their FA Cup semifinal victory against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday. (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Criminally underrated and widely under-appreciated, few have contributed more to Manchester City than Bernardo Silva.

A leader, a captain, dependable, mercurial, tenacious.

We may never see his like again.

Few have fought as fiercely and ferociously for the sky blue shirt of Manchester City as the Portuguese maestro has.

Nine seasons, more than 450 appearances, and 19 trophies later (and counting?), Silva is synonymous with Manchester City’s golden era and leaves the club as nothing short of a bona fide club legend.

With this being the beginning of the end, there is only one thing left to say: Thank you, Bernardo. For everything.

Wandile Mtana, KwaNobuhle

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