LETTER | Growing student nuisance in suburbs needs explaining

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Concerned Fordyce Road residents from left Claude Wessels and Marcel Combrinck outside 52 Fordyce Road, one of the houses that has been turned into a student digs. Picture:

The student nuisance has spread from Summerstrand to Newton Park and now Walmer.

Why is it so easy for owners to establish student houses in quiet residential suburbs?

Properties are bought, rooms are added, and students are placed there with little regard for neighbours or municipal rules.

The real winners are often the owners, who can earn substantial income.

At about R4,300 per student, a 20-student house brings in R86,000 a month.

Yet NSFAS says students in unaccredited accommodation should not receive accommodation allowances.

For accreditation, NSFAS requires zoning certificates, approved building plans and electrical and fire compliance documents.

The NMBM student accommodation policy further requires a 24/7 resident manager to control the students and a health permit.

Be warned: when these ruthless owners want your adjacent property, a pattern of harassment and intimidation can begin.

They may even use students to do their dirty work until frightened or exhausted neighbours feel pressured to sell.

For them, the equation is simple: more students mean more profit.

Prepare yourself, keep a detailed record of every incident, including the date and time.

If you have a camera, preserve video evidence.

Also report each incident to the metro police on 041-585-1555 and make sure to obtain a reference number for every complaint.

The municipality and NSFAS must urgently explain why this is happening.

Section 33(2) of the constitution says everyone adversely affected by administrative action has the right to written reasons.

Lernerder, Newton Park